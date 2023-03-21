'Alarm bells should be ringing at Tynecastle'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

When the Hearts captain is apologising to supporters and the Hearts manager tells the fans that he will be facilitating a crisis meeting with the players, it’s fair to say that things aren’t too glorious down in Gorgie.

Following a fourth defeat in the last five matches, both Lawrence Shankland and Robbie Neilson knew that the latest performance and result against Aberdeen was not acceptable on a number of levels.

In the modern era, the first person that people look to question is the manager. Robbie Neilson hasn’t had things easy in the last couple of years with long-term injuries to key players, however it is fair to say that he has was backed this season with an increased squad size to help compete in multiple competitions. I’d still argue that outside the Old Firm, this squad – injuries aside – is still the best out of the rest.

One main sticking point for plenty of Jambos is the 3-4-3 / 3-5-2 formation we are persisting with, despite us not having the personnel to play it. It was first introduced towards the end of the 2020-2021 Championship season to facilitate the return of John Souttar.

A year ago, we knew Souttar would be leaving and that Craig Halkett had injury issues. It’s been obvious for the last 12 months that we needed an additional experienced or physically dominating centre half, yet we have four centre-halves under the age of 24, who don’t impose themselves in a game on a consistent basis.

There seems to be a sense of entitlement from a couple of the Hearts players that they deserve to play, irrespective of the performances they put in. The curtailed Covid season of 2019-2020 showed what happens when that is allowed to happen fester in a dressing room.

The fact we now just have four points separating us and Aberdeen, with Hibs lurking a point behind them despite them both having fairly poor periods earlier this campaign should be ringing alarm bells at Tynecastle.

I’ve always backed Robbie Neilson – in both his spells in charge - but failure to retain third place this season would mean that I even I would struggle to back him staying in charge, especially when a third place finish will likely guarantee European group stage football and the riches that come with that.

Our away form in the league has been fairly wretched all season, but a win against Kilmarnock in our next game must be the aim. We need to play to our strengths, not just nullifying our opponent, which has often been the case.