Aston Villa's recent upturn in form under Unai Emery and their climb into the Premier League's top 10 drew praise from the panel on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"The big difference is they've got an experienced manager who has earned his stripes and knows exactly how they want to play," said former Villa defender Micah Richards.

"They've got [Ollie] Watkins who is the main man up front and everyone knows their jobs around him. Before, they were trying to fit in [Philippe] Coutinho and trying to fit in [Danny] Ings. I remember doing analysis saying they're all out of position.

"And they've got a structure to the team. When we talk about managers putting over a message, his messages seems clear to me what they want to do."

Adam Crafton, reporter for The Athletic, believes Villa is a "better fit" for ex-Arsenal boss Emery, who took charge in October.

Crafton added: "He's at the right-sized club for him in England. It's a big club, probably the seventh or eighth biggest club at the moment, and I think that suits him really well because I think they will punch above that weight with him there."

Ex-Villa striker Chris Sutton said: "At this moment in time, it looks to be a brilliant appointment. They've got a manager who has great experience, works with great intensity and is super enthusiastic.

"It's the same group of players bar the left-back [Alex] Moreno, and he's getting more out of them, and the players have responded."

