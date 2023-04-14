'My earlier offer still stands' - Zilliacus

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Thomas Zilliacus says he is still interested in buying Manchester United and has called on the Glazer family to "put a price tag" on the club.

The Glazers decided to go to a third round of bidding this week.

Finnish businessman Zilliacus said on social media he would not participate "in a farce'" and that he had declined the chance to lodge a third bid.

Yet, rather than meaning he was totally withdrawing, Zilliacus told BBC Sport his second bid remains on the table.

"My earlier offer still stands and I am willing to pay a premium above what I offered," he told the BBC's How To Buy A Football Club podcast.

"I'm not going to be participating in a third round because I find it highly unprofessional. I see no reason whatsoever why a third round is basically starting the whole thing from scratch.

"It seems odd to me that, if there is a genuine will to sell and you have three serious bidders, why you don't sit down with the bidders, discuss and negotiate and hopefully come to a number that everyone can agree."

