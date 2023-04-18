'Everyone at the moment is singing off the same hymn sheet'

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward says "everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet" under Roy Hodgson.

The 33-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that Hodgson's message when he came in was to go back to basics and simplify things, but that's not to say it was over-complicated under Patrick Vieira.

Ward said: "Vieira and the guys beforehand had a a good picture of what they wanted to achieve and how they wanted to go about it, and the messages were clear.

"We went on a very tough run, which wasn't easy. We played a lot of the top teams and in this league it's all about results.

"With Roy coming back in and taking the helm it has given people a bit of a lift and freedom to express themselves. Everyone at the moment is singing off the same hymn sheet and the results have spoken for themselves."

