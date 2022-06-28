First day on the job
🗣 Setting the standard. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FCpVzq1YyA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 28, 2022
The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United has officially begun.
The new boss met players and led his first training session at Carrington on Monday as players reported for pre-season.
While some senior players are still on holiday, David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek were among those present.