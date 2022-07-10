Celtic draw in Vienna a 'great exercise', says Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou thought Celtic’s 3-3 friendly draw with Rapid Vienna was “exactly” what his squad required as they gear up for the new campaign.

In their second pre-season outing in Austria, the Scottish champions led three times at the Allianz Stadion, with Matt O’Riley, David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi scoring.

"It didn’t feel like a friendly game, both teams were sort of going at it," Postecoglou told CelticTV.

"It was exactly what you need because sometimes friendly games can be a bit passive but I thought both halves, both teams were going at it and it was a good contest.

"It felt like a real game and whenever you play away from home, particularly in Europe, it is always a bit of a challenge so it was a great exercise for us."