Harkes reveals reasons for contract delay

Ian Harkes has explained that other options, the departure of head coach Tam Court and an end-of-season ankle injury all contributed to the delay in him signing a new contract with Dundee United.

The 27-year-old Derby-born midfielder, who first arrived at Tannadice from DC United in 2019, has agreed a one-year contract extension.

"I was weighing up a few things, just naturally looking at all options, but the club was always patient with me and thankfully we got it over the line," he told United TV.

"Part of it was getting healthy and getting my ankle right. I've had three and a half years at the club and had three different managers, so things change on that side as well."

However, the former United States Under-20 international revealed that, after talks with new head coach Jack Ross, he was pleased with the "ambition that he's going to bring to his club".