Transfer news: City want James as Chelsea chase Ake

Gossip graphic

Chelsea will aim to ward off interest from Manchester City in right-back Reece James by offering the 24-year-old a contract extension, even though his current deal runs to June 2025. Real Madrid are also keen on the England international. (i Sport)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in advanced talks with City over centre-back Nathan Ake. (Times - subscription required)

And Norwich City are interested in forward Marlos Moreno, who has been at Etihad Stadium since 2016 but loaned out each season. (Pink Un)

