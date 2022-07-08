Chelsea will aim to ward off interest from Manchester City in right-back Reece James by offering the 24-year-old a contract extension, even though his current deal runs to June 2025. Real Madrid are also keen on the England international. (i Sport), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in advanced talks with City over centre-back Nathan Ake. (Times - subscription required), external

And Norwich City are interested in forward Marlos Moreno, who has been at Etihad Stadium since 2016 but loaned out each season. (Pink Un), external

