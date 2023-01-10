Anna Howells, Sports XY, external

A lot can change in a few days in football, as things suddenly seem a little better going into the north London derby than they did a week ago.

We saw a Harry Kane-inspired 4-0 win at Crystal Palace, which seemed to blow away cobwebs for Son Heung-min too.

Another Kane goal against Portsmouth got the job done and secured our place in the FA Cup fourth round. He is edging closer to Jimmy Greaves’ record - how fitting it would be to break that against our fiercest rivals Arsenal.

It was especially good to see the likes of Bryan Gil, Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp get decent game time, with the first two producing performances that might persuade manager Antonio Conte not to send them out on loan this month.

Still, it goes without saying that backing the manager with a couple of key signings this month will go a long way - but it’s easier said than done.

It would be a big bonus to have last year’s winter signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski back in action. They would boost team spirit and fan morale too, especially as form goes out the window in derbies.