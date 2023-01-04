Sutton's predictions: Leeds v West Ham

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Leeds gave Newcastle a decent game last time out, and defended well to get a draw. Ordinarily, I would say the way they play suits West Ham but, whatever is wrong with the Hammers, I don't see it improving here.

David Moyes' side have lost their past five Premier League games while only scoring twice, and that lack of goals is probably their biggest problem.

So, I am writing West Ham off here - although I've been wrong about them so often this season, that is probably good news for their fans.

Cian's prediction: 0-2

