Sutton's predictions: Leeds v West Ham
- Published
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan.
Sutton's prediction: 2-1
Leeds gave Newcastle a decent game last time out, and defended well to get a draw. Ordinarily, I would say the way they play suits West Ham but, whatever is wrong with the Hammers, I don't see it improving here.
David Moyes' side have lost their past five Premier League games while only scoring twice, and that lack of goals is probably their biggest problem.
So, I am writing West Ham off here - although I've been wrong about them so often this season, that is probably good news for their fans.
Cian's prediction: 0-2
