Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace: What Vieira said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I don't have any doubt on players' commitment and quality. We knew against Fulham we did not play very well at all. So many aspects of our game were missing. And it was a one off. Of course we will win and lose games but today we played at the level we know we can. We managed to win the game and that is really positive for us.

"It wasn't comfortable at all. To win matches you need to be focused and concentrate, disciplined. All those aspects we had today and we had the quality. Today was a really good team performance from the first to the last minute."

On the transfer window: "I believe that we are, like always, a bit short on numbers. I would like to have more options and we notified the profile of players that we want. Now we try to make it happen.

"We know the January window is difficult but at the same time we may not have the resources. We have a good group who are working well and it is important for us to keep believing in those players and consistent in our emotions."