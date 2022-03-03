Southampton 3-1 West Ham: Pick of the stats

Southampton have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1904-05 and 1905-06.

West Ham have now failed to win any of their last 10 FA Cup away games against fellow Premier League sides (D3 L7).

Saints' Romain Perraud scored his first goal for the club, while it was the Frenchman’s first since scoring for Brest against Lille in Ligue 1 in November 2020.

Since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first Saints game in charge in December 2018, only Danny Ings (50) has been involved in more goals for the club than James Ward-Prowse (47 – 28 goals, 19 assists).