We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Tanay: A great comeback after the Europa League exit - it encapsulates the boys' mindset. Hoping that Saliba is fit after the international break, he is key to our success. It's time to stay calm, we are starting to look like a title-winning team. Trust the process.

Ben: The old Arsenal would have struggled mentally with Thursday's loss but Arteta has installed a tough, never-give-up attitude which has proved immense in some games this season. Sacking Vieira did not offer a bounce-back like Everton. Palace had a couple of chances but we controlled the game showing maturity and classy football.

Sandra: Whenever we lose we fight back. Whenever we concede we show character and fight back. This match showed the dominant side of our title credentials. If we play with the character and belief we did against Palace then the title is ours.

Jess: A dream game with solid backups proving we finally have strength in depth - Rob Holding provided great support at the back when we were worried with no Saliba. Nice cameo and assist from Tierney. Great team performance overall which keeps us going in the right direction. Annoying to concede the goal but keeps us humble - 10 games to go…

Crystal Palace fans

Steve: I feel sorry for Paddy McCarthy today. I’m wondering if he picked that starting XI or had Roy Hodgson stamping his own mark on the team before being given the job. Totally gutless performance from a team that looks like being relegated. Parish needs to think long and hard now where this club goes.

Ronnen: Every Palace fan probably knew that most likely nothing would be gained from a visit to the Emirates. Now the tough run of fixtures is over, Palace need to regroup as a team in the international break and find a manager fast that can keep us away from danger, otherwise we are in big trouble.

Tony: Tame in defeat. Leaderless and lacking any confidence. They will be lucky to survive relegation as they cannot score enough goals. They’ll rely heavily on picking up single points.

Gareth: Firstly, congratulations to Arsenal, and I wish you well in your Premier League title pursuit. Ultimately this game will not make or break Palace's season. On paper our run-in is good but there is pressure on Steve Parish to get this appointment right. Vieira had to go because of the lacklustre displays.