I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

The moment Ivan Toney stepped on to the pitch to make his England debut on Sunday, it brought a tear to my eye.

To have a Brentford player turn out for England is yet another thing in a long list of events I thought would never happen.

He is only the third player to achieve this feat, the first since 1939 and the first in a home game - therefore the first at Wembley.

I was unable to watch the game, but heard BBC Radio 5 Live's commentary and Ivan's big moment made me so proud to be a Bees fan.

Despite his impending betting case, nobody can deny the 27-year-old has earned his chance.

Of England-qualified players, only Harry Kane has scored more times in Premier League games this season, and only Kane and Bukayo Saka have more goal contributions.

Ivan offers so much more than goals and assists, though.

He is always involved in the game, often drops deep to get the ball and also plays a key role in defending set-pieces for Brentford, while he has captained the side on several occasions.

His appearance is another milestone in the astonishing progress made by the Bees in recent years.