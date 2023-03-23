Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson has a "massive future ahead of him", says defender Kieran Trippier.

Anderson, 20, came off the bench and had a goal disallowed in the recent win at Nottingham Forest.

He has made 12 league appearances this season, building on a loan spell at Bristol Rovers last term.

"We have a lot of talks me and Elliot," Trippier told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"He's a young lad, with so much ponetial and I really mean that. It's crazy really how good he is. He just has to be patient. Keep working hard as he has been doing. He was unbelievable when he came on (at Forest). He has a massive future ahead of him, like I said, he just has to keep being patient."

