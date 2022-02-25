Bruno Lage says recent random results in the Premier League makes it difficult to predict who will finish in the top four.

After Thursday's injury-time loss to Arsenal, Wolves are currently seventh in the table, six points behind Manchester United in fourth having played a game less.

Speaking before Sunday's match against another top-four rival in West Ham, Lage said: "When you see what happened in the last four or five days - we beat Tottenham, Tottenham had beaten Manchester City and, after, Burnley beat Tottenham.

"That's why here in the Premier League every game is a hard game to win and that's why here we need to prepare the game every time in the best way.

"That's why it's so important, in my opinion, we need to continue to play like we played against Arsenal.

"So people can dream about that and what I can promise them is we will continue to work in that way.

"If we beat Arsenal we have 43 points and in the end, in added-time, we don't have any points.

"That is why it is so hard to predict anything. The only thing we can control is that we need to continue to work and then give confidence for people to believe in us."