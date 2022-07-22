Jesse Marsch has noted "a general sense of optimism and energy" within his Leeds United squad after they rounded off their pre-season tour of Australia with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in Perth.

The Whites have played two intense fixtures Down Under as they ramp up for the Premier League kick-off against Wolves on Saturday, 6 August and Marsch is pleased with the standard they have encountered.

"We have had spirited matches here," he said. "This is how our team plays. We only know full throttle and that's a good thing.

"It was a good finish to our two weeks in Australia. The idea of Leeds United coming here was really special and I was pleased with the match tonight."

Marsch has made six signings this summer to offset the departures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha and feels the tour has given chance for the new players to settle in.

"Their integration has pleased me the most," he said. "Being here has brought the players together in a big way.

"The additions have brought a lot and fit in really well.

"There is a general sense of optimism and energy in the team right now - but there is still so much work to do."