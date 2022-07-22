From BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos is eager to remain manager Jim Goodwin's first choice after starting all three of the side's Scottish League Cup wins.

The Dutchman, 30, moved to Pittodrie from Derby County on a two-year deal this summer.

“It always shows a lot of confidence in me, something I am very happy about," Roos said.

"I knew coming up the road that I was going to challenge Joe Lewis and I was hoping to play, the same as he is always hoping to play, that is how football works, that is the aim of the game.

“Managers make the decisions and at this moment in time I think it looks like I have got the shirt and I want to keep that.

"No one is guaranteed to start in football matches, it is all about performances so that is what I am focussing on, that is the only thing that I can control is how I perform week in week out, game by game.”