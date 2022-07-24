Stephen Craigan believes Motherwell manager Graham Alexander should look to bring in a "flair" player before the close of the transfer window.

Former club captain Craigan took in Thursday's 1-0 defeat by Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg.

And he told the BBC's Motherwell-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast: "I looked at Motherwell on Thursday night.

"I didn't think there was a player in the team with a little bit of flair, a little bit of finesse that could do something different and produce something unexpected.

"Sometimes, to go and win games, you just need a little bit of flamboyance. I just think Motherwell lack that at the minute.

"If Graham's looking to bring players in, I think he's going to need to bring in someone who's a little bit different to what they've already got."