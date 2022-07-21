Wolves beat Deportivo Alaves in Alicante to make it three pre-season wins from three.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Pedro Neto's low drive doubled the lead for Bruno Lage's side before half-time.

Daniel Podence headed in Wolves' third, before an incredible solo effort, external from Maximilian Kilman.

The defender picked up the ball inside his own half before running the length of the pitch and firing across the face of goal to seal the victory.

Wolves continue their pre-season tour against Besiktas in Alicante on Saturday, before travelling to Portugal to face Sporting Lison (30 July) and SC Farense (31 July).