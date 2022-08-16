Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

From a Spurs perspective the build-up to Sunday's derby had been an overtly optimistic tone. The mood within much of the fanbase and some quarters of the press was that our summer transfer activity had been resoundingly effective.

This feel-good factor has been to some degree been countered by Antonio Conte, who so far has failed to demonstrate much confidence in his new signings; neglecting to select any of them for a Premier League starting XI.

Perhaps some of this this underlying discontent influenced what became an increasingly graceless performance by Spurs, as witnessed by the poorly-timed tackle on Kai Havertz by Rodrigo Bentancur before we created our first goal, and the shameful hair pull by Cristian Romero on Marc Cucurella, just before our second.

A point retrieved from Chelsea away is certainly to be cherished, but one cannot help but feel we might have risen above yet another 'Battle of the Bridge' debacle.

Many will hail Spurs’ performance as resilient and sometimes pleasingly nasty, but had Anthony Taylor and his match officials been more on their marks, then a 10-man Tottenham losing 2-0 would have been far less appealing.

Tactically, Conte has plenty to ponder. The selection of Ryan Sessegnon over Ivan Perisic feels increasingly like a political one and Richarlison remains horribly overpriced at £60m.

Furthermore, the Italian’s wing-backs function with little authority, and the absence of any defined creativity in our midfield looks like an itch Antonio could end up spending the rest of the season failing to satisfactorily scratch.

After two games (we know that's not much), where do you see Conte's Tottenham finishing? Let us know here