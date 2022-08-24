Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

Who would’ve predicted that Fulham’s first loss of the season would be against a League Two team ?

After such a positive start to life back in the Premier League, including a win against their west London rivals Brentford, they were brought back down to earth at Broadfield Stadium.

The headlines read 'Dumped out of the Cup' and 'The shock of the night' after their 2-0 defeat against struggling Crawley.

Manager Marco Silva said the home team simply wanted it more. And while he recognises it was a bad performance from his side, he says it doesn’t suggest a bad attitude from his players.

For others though, it is a result and a performance (not one shot on target until the 92nd minute) that has raised concerns.

Are some of the new players going to be good enough? Are the members of the squad who sense they aren’t going to be a major part of Fulham’s Premier League plans losing their motivation? And did Marco Silva use this match to demonstrate to the club’s owners that there is still plenty of work to be done before the transfer window shuts?

