G﻿raham Potter says he has been "really impressed" by Ruben Loftus-Cheek since taking over at Chelsea.

M﻿idfielder Loftus-Cheek has featured regularly since Potter took charge, playing 78 minutes against Manchester United on Saturday, as well as 90 minutes in Chelsea's two previous Premier League matches.

T﻿he England international can operate in midfield and at right wing-back, giving him the versatility that could prove useful for national team manager Gareth Southgate at the forthcoming World Cup.

"He has really impressed me on and off the pitch," said Potter.

"A humble guy who wants to learn. He has benefited form game time but the way he has trained has been really good when he hasn't played.

"Clearly he needs a good fitness level to carry that big body of his around the pitch.

"His quality is there. He is fantastic on the ball, has great physicality and is a great athlete. I think he is putting himself into a situation as one of the players Gareth will be looking at as an outsider into the squad. But that’s Gareth’s decision."