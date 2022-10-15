After a hard-fought win over St Johnstone, boss David Martindale said he believes his side are on form to finish in the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

"I'm disappointed we never got points in previous games. I think our play merits more points than what we have. But if I was to look at it as 15 points from the first third of league fixtures, that's top six form."

A deflected Dylan Bahamboula strike was enough to earn victory for the Lions at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

"It was a hard earned win," the manager said. "We were value for the three points, we took the game to St Johnstone.

"We got into some dangerous areas and played some nice football but we miss that killer instinct around the box.