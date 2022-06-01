Mac Allister eyes strong end to season with Argentina
Alexis Mac Allister is looking to end his season on a high when Argentina take on Italy on Wednesday.
'Finalissima' sees the South American and European champions go head to head, and the midfielder hopes he can cap a memorable season with the Seagulls by featuring for his country at Wembley.
He told Brighton's official website:, external "It’s a big match at Wembley against a very strong opponent, so I am looking forward to it.
"It's a new cup and we know Italy will be strong and fight hard, even though they were knocked out of the World Cup [in qualifying].
"I hope I can make it on to the pitch."