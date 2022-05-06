Ten classic battles for the English title

With the race for the Premier League crown set to go right down to the wire, BBC Sport looks back at 10 of the most nail-biting title races in recent memory.

Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers/Sunderland 0-1 Manchester United - 2011-12

Manchester City - and Sergio Aguero in particular - are responsible for arguably the Premier League's most iconic moment in May 2012.

Leaders City were level on points with neighbours United going into the final weekend, but the former's vastly superior goal difference meant a home win over QPR would guarantee a first Premier League title.

Mancini's men appeared to be suffering an astonishing collapse as Mark Hughes' QPR clung on to a slender 2-1 advantage as the game entered stoppage time, while United led through Wayne Rooney's 20th-minute goal at the Stadium of Light.

But Edin Dzeko made it 2-2 at Etihad Stadium before Aguero scored with virtually the last kick of the game to send the blue half of Manchester into ecstasy and end City's 44-year wait for a top-flight title.

Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool/Manchester City 4-0 Aston Villa - 2013-14

Despite losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Anfield the previous week - thanks in part to Steven Gerrard's infamous slip - all was not lost for Liverpool as they travelled to Selhurst Park in their second-last game of the 2013-14 season.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who trailed Manchester City on goal difference, raced into a 3-0 lead and looked set to keep the pressure on Manuel Pellegrini's side with 11 minutes of the second half remaining.

However, a remarkable collapse allowed Palace to claim an unlikely point and leave talismanic Reds striker Luis Suarez in tears at the final whistle.

A 4-0 win over Aston Villa two days later lifted City three points clear of the Reds, before Pellegrini's charges clinched the title with a 2-0 triumph at home to West Ham on the final day.

Brighton 1-4 Manchester City/Liverpool 2-0 Wolves - 2018-19

In one of the most remarkable title races of the Premier League era, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sat on 95 and 94 points respectively going into the 2018-19 finale, which saw City travel to Brighton and the Reds play host to Wolves.

A Glenn Murray opener set nerves jangling among the away fans at the Amex Stadium and raised hopes at Anfield that Liverpool might yet pip City for a first league crown in 29 years.

A Sadio Mane double earned Klopp's team a 2-0 win, but City recovered from their slow start to cruise to a comfortable 4-1 victory on the south coast to secure the title.

Read more on the 10 classic battles for the English title