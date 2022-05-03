Chris Sutton says Liverpool will face a tougher test against Villarreal in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg and added it would be one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history if Unai Emery's side turned things around.

The former Premier League striker told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Villarreal have to come out and be more expansive than they were at Liverpool if they want to get back in it.

"The first goal is going to be absolutely crucial, but I think Liverpool are going to be in for a sterner test - they have to be. Villarreal went to Anfield too contained. Once the first goal went in and Liverpool got the second you’re thinking it’s a long way back for Villarreal.

"But throughout this competition they have knocked out Bayern Munich and Juventus, and I’m sure Jurgen Klopp won’t be underestimating them. Liverpool were so dominant [in the first leg], but Jurgen Klopp won’t let them switch off. They are too professional for that. What Liverpool can’t do is let Villarreal back into this tie and give them any encouragement.

"We're all expecting Liverpool to go through and will be one of the biggest shocks ever in the Champions League if Villarreal can turn it around."

