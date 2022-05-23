Brighton 3-1 West Ham: Pick of the stats

Brighton ended the Premier League season with 51 points, their best-ever total in the competition and second only to their 52-point haul in the top-flight in 1981-82 (3pts for a win) when they played 42 games.

Pascal Gross netted his 17th Premier League goal for Brighton, with his tally of 44 goal involvements in the competition (17 goals, 27 assists) 11 more than any other player for the Seagulls (Maupay on 33).

West Ham have lost four of their last seven Premier League games (W1 D2), after losing just two of the eight before that (W4 D2).