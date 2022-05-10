Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

Three crucial points earned against Leeds United and now I feel we can finish third.

Since Eddie Nketiah has started scoring, he simply cannot stop. He is a big talent who is shining brightly, so I really hope he signs a new contract for Arsenal. He put in an outstanding performance and was my man of the match.

Mohamed Elneny was also solid and held the midfield together perfectly. The first half of the game was fantastic; second half we took our foot off the gas a little and made it a bit risky for ourselves.

However, all in all, I am happy and proud of the team. Next up is Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and I feel we will also get the three points again.

What do you think Arsenal fans? Are you expecting three points at Spurs? And what to do with Nketiah? Let us know