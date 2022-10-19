I﻿an Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

The football fixture list doesn’t allow much time for congratulations because the next game arrives before you know it. Liverpool produced a great performance to beat Manchester City on Sunday, but if consistency is the key to recovery, they’ll have to do it all over again against West Ham.

No premier league game is a given, and if Liverpool don’t keep the bar high, things can get difficult – just as it was against Crystal Palace and Brighton at Anfield. But you’d imagine after putting seven past Rangers and then beating the Champions, the confidence must be a lot higher now.

The injury to Diogo Jota though is a real blow, especially with Luis Diaz also out, so it’ll be interesting to see how much we see of Darwin Nunez in the coming weeks. On the plus side, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s re-appearance was a welcome surprise – ahead of schedule as it was.

A big few days ahead with the Hammers tonight and Nottingham Forest on Saturday – win both, and Liverpool will look very much back in the groove.