W﻿ill Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

If the heavy defeat by Brighton last weekend was the first warning light on the dashboard of Chelsea's season, the loss to Arsenal on Sunday was the second, and Graham Potter's nine-match unbeaten run to start his time in west London is already just a flash in the rear-view mirror.

There were good moments and glimpses of progress in that spell, but supporters were hesitant to get too invested until they'd seen Chelsea face better sides, and their reticence was shown to be well placed as the Blues were played off the park in their past two league matches.

Brighton and Arsenal are good teams, but the manner of the losses was so desperate, and some of the managerial decisions so hard to comprehend, that panic is setting in with some fans already.

Defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle this week would accelerate the spiral, and then comes the international break to end all international breaks. It does give Chelsea a chance to recover injured players and time to secure signings and sales for January - but unless there are dramatic changes, it's going to be a long and anxious wait for our return to league action against Bournemouth in late December.