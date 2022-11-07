Football correspondant John Murray speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Liverpool against Real Madrid really is top of the bill.

Liverpool did finish runners-up in their group and that has cost them because they have drawn the defending champions. If you don’t win your group you run the risk of playing one of the real big hitters and that’s what Liverpool have done.

They played each other in the final last season, that controversial final with all the trouble surrounding the match at Stade de France. They have got quite a rich history, not a long or deep history.

They haven’t played each other on a particularly frequent basis but certainly Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have had the edge over Liverpool in recent seasons. They knocked Liverpool out in the quarter-finals in the season before last and then that amazing final in Kyiv in 2018 which was won by Real Madrid.