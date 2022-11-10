Rodgers on Maddison, Justin and pressure
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game with West Ham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He hailed the “wonderful news” that James Maddison has made the England squad: “He’s shown he’s one of the best players in the Premier League. He’s also an all-round good man who has personality, honesty, enthusiasm and passion. England have a top player who is in form and ready to impact games.”
At the same time, he is sad for James Justin who picked up an Achilles injury against Newport: “It’s a huge disappointment as he probably would have been close to Gareth’s [Southgate] plans. It will probably put him out for most of the season and to see him suffer again is not so nice.”
The rest of his squad is fit and available to play against West Ham and Rodgers admitted he was pleased “Jonny got through OK and Wilf got through most of the game” in the EFL Cup.
On the pressure to remove managers from their post: “There’s a real witch hunt for managers to lose their jobs and I don’t see that changing. It feels you can’t have a downturn without calls for change. There’s no mystery, our results weren’t good enough. Now we’ve had some better results.”
He expects another “aggressive” performance from his side against West Ham: “We’ll just attack the game how we have recently. We’ve been scoring goals away from home and we’re hard to beat, which is important. They’re a good side, with some really good players.”