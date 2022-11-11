N﻿athan Jones is not planning to "rip up the playbook" at Southampton, but is ready to put his imprint onto the players at St Mary's.

H﻿e says he has already identified the good things in place on the south coast and revealed the ways he hopes to add to the foundations laid by his predecessors.

"﻿There are certain things Southampton Football Club has done really well in previous years," he said. "They've been an established Premier League club which is no mean achievement.

"﻿They have had some fantastic managers who have gone onto different things. The previous manager had an aggressive style which I like and it means it's not about ripping up [the playbook] but enhancing it and trying to bring my own stamp."

A﻿sked about his style, Jones confirmed the Saints' owners had been attracted by the way he builds a team and a club, particularly the "golden thread of unity" he established between the players, the staff and the fans at previous club Luton.

"﻿I will be clear on my philosophy, how we train, how we act and how we speak," he said. "I like to play football on the front foot, score goals and win games. We need to be hard to beat and then be really productive going forward.

"﻿That's a good recipe for getting points and if we can do that consistently then we will be in a better position.

"The players will know that I care about them, that I dedicate every part of my life to making them and the club better, and I'll make sure my work is good enough to earn their respect."