Wesley Fofana could play some part in Leicester's Europa Conference League last-16 second leg against Rennes.

Fofana, who fractured his fibula in August, is back in training after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in March.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward will be sidelined for a number of weeks after undergoing an operation on his knee.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said the Wales international will probably return to the squad towards the end of the season.

