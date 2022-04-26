Manchester City v Real Madrid: confirmed team news

Four changes for Manchester City from the 11 that began the 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday.

There are starts for John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, with Fernandinho, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling dropping down to the bench. Gabriel Jesus, who scored four and made one against Watford, keeps his place.

Neither Joao Cancelo nor Kyle Walker are in the squad.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Zinchenko, Laporte, Dias, Stones, Silva, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Egan-Riley, Gundogan, Mbete, Sterling, Palmer, Grealish, Fernandinho, McAtee, Lavia.