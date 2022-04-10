Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaks to BBC MOTD after defeat at Leicester City: "The damage was done in the first half with the way we entered into the game.

"We gave ourselves too much to climb in the second half. In the second half we put more tempo in our game. We were more aggressive and managed to create situations.

"The difficulties in football is to maintain the discipline and simplicity of working well and hard together. It showed we still have a lot to do to be consistent. In the first half we didn't play well as a team. We played too many balls backwards. We were not brave enough in our build-up. We gave them belief and the momentum was on their side.

"The second half was more positive. We played more forward and put them more under pressure. Overall we competed better in the second half. It was a much better team I would say in the second half. We played like we wanted to."