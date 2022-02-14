Jurgen Klopp's man-management skills "will be tested" over the next few weeks as a result of the attacking talents he has at his disposal, according to former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

The Liverpool boss selected his tried-and-tested attacking trio for the win over Burnley with new signing Luis Diaz and 17-goal Diogo Jota on the bench, and McAnuff feels keeping everyone happy will be a challenge.

"As much as they're all good professionals, there will be an issue in managing minutes," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They all want to play every minute of every game and when those big games come around, as they will, there will be disappointment for those who are not in the team."

But ex-West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes it is less of a problem for Klopp, with a smaller squad at the moment and "fantastic" man-management skills.

"He has a great balance right now with the right mix of players. If you were at Liverpool, where else would you want to go?"

