Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a big three points for us. It was a tough match against a physically strong, well organised opponent. We had to be tough to give ourselves a chance to land the sucker punch and we did that with a quality finish.

"I was impressed with the way we played down the clock after that and almost scored a second one. It shows how much a change in confidence and rhythm it gives you when you finally get the goal."

On Kai Havertz's match-winning goal and performance: "It was a goal of real quality from a real quality player. He is a top character and on absolutely the right path in his development. He is so reliable and very strong."