Southampton 1-2 Watford: Pick of the stats

Watford gained their first victory against Southampton in the Premier League since September 2017 (2-0), ending a run of six such games against the Saints without a win (D3 L3).

Southampton have lost consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since February 2021 (a run of three).

The eight points Watford have gained in their nine Premier League games under Roy Hodgson have all come away from home (W2 D2 L2 away from home); only Chelsea (9) have amassed more points on the road since the Hornets’ first such game under Hodgson.