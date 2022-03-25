Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Predicted points: 68 (5W 3D 1L)

Predicted position: 6th

I'd love to sit here and confidently tip United to maintain their Champions League status next season, but I simply can't. Tottenham and Arsenal are showing more consistency - and looking better while doing so.

The number of uninspiring performances and ghastly results this term is enough to concede that Europa League football awaits.

However, my predicted results forecast a tight battle, separating fourth-placed Spurs and sixth by just five points.

The 23 April game at Arsenal bears significant stakes, but I think United have already slipped up one too many times regardless of the outcome.

