Five changes for Hibs at Hampden

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has gone for an experienced line-up for the Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

Halfway through a four-match league suspension, Ryan Porteous returns to bolster the defence, along with the experienced Paul McGinn, who has been out injured since early February.

Club stalwart Lewis Stevenson is preferred to Josh Doig, who drops to the bench after last weekend's 3-1 derby loss at Tynecastle.

Rocky Bushiri, Chris Mueller and Elias Melkerson also find themselves demoted to the replacements at Hampden.

Ewan Henderson replaces the injured Drey Wright in midfield and there is a rare place for James Scott up front.

Scott has not scored during his season-long loan from Hull City and has not started a game since September.

Hibernian: Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Stevenson, Clarke, Henderson, Scott.

Substitutes: Dabrowski, Mitchell, Doig, Bushiri, Mueller, Jasper, Allan, Campbell, Melkersen, Delferriere, Hauge.