Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Leicester's late win at Burnley will have lifted the whole squad for several reasons - it was their first league victory and clean sheet of 2022, plus Jamie Vardy was back fit for the first time this year and scored too.

All of that means this is a tricky start for new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch. I'd expect a determined performance from his side and they might make themselves more difficult to beat, but I don't see it being a quick fix, especially while Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford remain injured.

Johnny's prediction: I'm going to go for Leicester because Vardy is back and also because of the upheaval at Leeds. I doubt they are going to be able to just change their playing style within a week. 3-0

