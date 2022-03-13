West Ham v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news
West Ham make two changes from the side that lost at Liverpool in their last league outing.
The injured Jarrod Bowen is replaced by Said Benrahma, while Nikola Vlasic drops out the squad as captain Declan Rice returns to the midfield.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Benrahma, Soucek, Johnson, Rice, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Echezolachuku Oko-Flex, Perkins
Steven Gerrard has named an unchanged Aston Villa side from their recent victory over Leeds.
The influential Philippe Coutinho retains his place in the number 10 role, behind strikers Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings.
Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Konsa, Sanson, Buendía, Traore, Young, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam