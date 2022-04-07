'Madrid made Chelsea look very average'

Former Chelsea midfielder Karen Carney says Romelu Lukaku can't shoulder all of the blame for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Real Madrid.

As Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick to put Madrid in the driving seat, Lukaku came off the bench and headed wide with one of Chelsea's best chances of the night.

But Carney said the team performance on the whole was poor.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, she said: "We spoke about credit to Brentford and I thought it was going to be a one-off blip. I thought we had seen Chelsea be poor off the back of an international break and I thought they’d get it sorted and be defensively more astute, stronger and more compact. But it was anything but that.

"The gaps were too big and the movement, fluidity, the rotation, Madrid pulled Chelsea apart and I haven’t really seen that in a while. They made what is usually a very strong defensive unit at Chelsea look very average at times and that was a credit to their front line.

"There was big talk before the start of the game about Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema for Real Madrid. You look at the Chelsea goalkeeper and Romelu Lukaku that came on and the difference with both of them.

"They always say you need your big players in these moments and both teams were just at very different stages. It wasn’t all on those two and I’m not purposefully digging them out, Real Madrid were far superior, especially in the first half.

"You’ve got to defend better, put in more tackles in midfield and pressing. It’s not just on Lukaku. There is a little bit that hasn’t been quite right and of course there are a lot of issues and they have done well to get through what has been happening, but they had to defend better and they didn’t."

