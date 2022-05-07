Brighton 4-0 Manchester United: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter speaking to Sky Sports: "We've had a bit of pain here this season in terms of not winning in front of our supporters. We owe them one and it is a special evening for us. A fantastic performance and an amazing result.

"In an ideal world world you want to get your points at home but at the end of the day the most important thing is you get the points. But it was nice to give the supporters a game, a performance and memory. So we are delighted.

"We played well from the start I thought. We were the better team, they did everything they could and what we asked them to do."