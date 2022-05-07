Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa - Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I'm very pleased. It was a really strong away performance. We were better in every department against a side who have taken 10 out of 12 points in a really good moment.

"This is a tough place to come so my players deserve a bit of credit. We have been a really strong away team in the main; when our moments come, we've proved we can be ruthless. But this was up there with our best. We've been indifferent at home, so we know what we need to work on.

"The lads have prepared well. We're in a good place and we've got a tough game on Tuesday [against Liverpool] but we'll make a couple of changes and rest up to make sure the team is ready. It is about enjoying tonight. It puts us closer to where we want to be."