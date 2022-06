Mohamed Salah told close friends that he was willing to commit his future to Liverpool but performed a U-turn after Barcelona promised the forward a move to the Nou Camp after next season. (Mirror), external

Forward Sadio Mane has already asked Liverpool team-mate and former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara if he can move into his house in Munich if he joins the Bundesliga champions this summer. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column