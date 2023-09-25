'Chelsea need a killer instinct in front of goal'

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given discussing Chelsea's struggles in front of goal on Match of the Day 2: "It's the same story for Chelsea all season - they've struggled to score goals.

"They are creating some chances. I do like [Nicolas] Jackson as a forward, I think he makes some brilliant runs. They are getting bodies forward. I think it's a confidence thing for the team as a whole. It's lacking. When you're struggling, everything seems to be a challenge.

"It's not void of ideas because they are getting people in the box and creating chances, but they just need a killer instinct in front of goal."

