Erling Haaland says he wanted to join Manchester City because they are "a different level" to play against.

The Norway striker met the City supporters at a welcome event at Etihad Stadium on Sunday and is targeting trophies and fun as he starts his Premier League career.

"It's a big challenge - a new country, a new league and a new coach," said the 21-year-old. "But I know how it is to come to a new club and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I want to have fun - as when I have fun I score goals. It's a different level how City approach the game, how they play, and that's what I want to be a part of."

Haaland was one of the world's most in-demand players before confirming his switch to Manchester. And he says his decision was based "on a feeling".

"I was born in England and lived here for four years," he added. "In the end, I just had a feeling in my stomach for the way they play.

"I want to work hard to become better and, of course, to lift a couple of trophies."

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips was unable to attend the event because of illness.